$850,000 in funding coming to streetscaping project in Fremont

FREMONT ― As part of six federal funding bills passed by Congress in the 2024 Consolidated Appropriations Act, Rep. Marcy Kaptur has secured $850,000 in funding for a streetscaping project on State Street.

Mayor Danny Sanchez commented on Kaptur’s inclusion of the West State Street Pavement and Pedestrian Access Revitalization project.

The $850,000 is part of a larger project for streetscaping through downtown Fremont, meant to improve pedestrian access.

“The City of Fremont has a Think Fremont Plan, passed in 2018. We are project-ready on many projects. We applied for some federal dollars, through Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur’s office, with one of our potential plans, which I call the West State Street Project,” Sanchez said. “We submitted a $2.3 million request to the federal government to clean up State Street, from Front Street up to Rawson Ave.”

He gave added explanation of the remainder of the financing.

“We were awarded $850,000 of the $2.3 million. Obviously, that is not enough to complete the project, so we have a current ask into our state officials, state Sen. Bill Reinecke, R-Tiffin, and state Rep. Gary Click, R-Vickery, to help fund the other half of that project. With the street funding going down, the city is doing everything it can to apply for state and federal funding, to continue making improvements throughout the city," Sanchez said.

Sanchez expects to hear about the remaining funds from the state in the next few months.

Concerns had come to the city from people using the Fort Stevenson House on State Street. Sanchez said some sidewalks were showing signs of age that made it difficult to navigate for individuals with some types of motorized wheelchairs or scooters.

Sanchez defined streetscaping as resurfacing State Street, combined with curb work and “also making sure that area is handicap accessible, and we're replacing the dilapidated railing that is going along State Street. It’s not in the best shape, so it will also give it more curb appeal, (and) it could include portions with sidewalk replacement.”

Sanchez spoke about the methods he’s had his administration use to get an unprecedented amount of funding for the city.

“This is a big win for the City of Fremont. The city has received close to $3 million in federal funding that’s never been seen here before. I think that is attributed to being project-ready, for when these grant funds become available you only have a small window, of sometimes only a week, to submit your project requests. That isn’t enough time to put a project of this magnitude together,” Sanchez said.

The administration is also submitting another request to Kaptur, D-Toledo, and Sen. Sherrod Brown for street improvements and infrastructure work on Oak Harbor Road.

Sachez said after that project they aren’t going to apply for anything for some time.

“I can tell you that we are out of the ability to match projects from the general fund. That means we will be very limited on what we can apply for, because we just don’t have the funding available” Sanchez said.

To match funds with this project, the city was able to pair this State Street project with the previous Front Street project.

“It’s no new matching dollars, because the two projects connect,” Sanchez said. “The two projects connect and both Front Street and Rawson Avenue had matching dollars that make it work.”

This project is one of 13 community-funded projects across Kaptur’s Northwest Ohio district totaling more than $13 million.

Kaptur is the ranking member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development, which released a statement Friday including the list of projects being funded in the 9th Congressional District. The House and Senate passed omnibus appropriations legislation to partially fund the federal government for Fiscal Year 2024. President Joe Biden signed the legislative package Saturday.

“Through the bipartisan effort of Republicans and Democrats working together, Congress is finally delivering much needed critical investments in the services, and programs, people across our region depend on,” Kaptur said. “We’re serving as a reliable federal partner by securing over $13 million for an array of community-led projects that will lower costs, revitalize neighborhoods, equip police, firefighters and first responders with the latest tools and prepare our students and workforce for the careers and jobs of the future. Congress ought lift up, not tear apart, the American fabric.”

