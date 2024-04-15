I-85 South remains closed near Kings Mountain after fiery crash

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A portion of Interstate 85 remains closed after a crash Sunday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

Officials say the crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 14. A tractor-trailer on I-85 South near Exit 10 for US-29 could be seen emitting a large amount of smoke.

Gaston County Office of Emergency Management and Fire Services

The tractor-trailer was completely destroyed by the flames. It is unclear what led up to the crash or how many people were injured.

All lanes of I-85 South in the area have been closed since the incident. NCDOT expects the road to reopen around 10 p.m.

Drivers are asked to take Exit 13 for Edgewood Road, make a left on Edgewood Road, continue onto US 29/US 74 West and rejoin I-85 South.

Another option is to take Exit 27 for NC 273 South and turn right to US 29/US 74 West to get back on I-85 South.

Crowders Mountain Fire Department, Gastonia Fire Department, Tryonota Fire Department, Gaston Emergency Medical Services, Gaston County Police Department, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Kings Mountain Fire Department and Bessemer City Police Department all responded to the crash and subsequent fire.

Queen City News has reached out for more information.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

