85-year-old woman killed in Houston dump truck crash identified by police

Delaware State Police have identified the 85-year-old woman killed in a car crash in Houston as Mae Marvel of Magnolia.

Around 9:25 p.m. Tuesday, Marvel was driving a Kia Sportage north on Broad Street, approaching a stop sign at Milford-Harrington Highway, police said. "For reasons under investigation," she entered the intersection and into the path of a dump truck traveling east on Milford-Harrington Highway, which not have a stop sign.

The dump truck driver, a 59-year-old Harrington man, was uninjured. Marvel was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash should contact Sgt. A. Mitchell at 302-698-8518 or send a Facebook message to Delaware State Police. Information can be provided anonymously through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Victim killed in Houston dump truck crash identified by police