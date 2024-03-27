85-year-old woman killed in crash with dump truck in Houston Tuesday

A 85-year-old woman is dead after her car collided with a dump truck in Houston on Tuesday.

Around 9:25 p.m., a Magnolia woman driving a Kia Sportage was traveling north on Broad Street, approaching the stop sign at Milford-Harrington Highway, Delaware State Police said in a news release. At the same time, a Kenworth dump truck was traveling east on Milford-Harrington Highway and approaching Broad Street, which is a throughway, police said.

"For reasons under investigation," police said, the woman didn’t remain stopped at the stop sign and entered the intersection, directly into the path of the dump truck. The front of the dump truck struck the left side of the Kia.

The driver of the dump truck, a 59-year-old Harrington man, was not injured. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name will be released after her family is notified.

The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident. Anyone who witnessed the crash should contact Sgt. A. Mitchell at (302) 698-8518. Information may also be provided by sending a Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 847-3333.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Dump truck crash kills 85-year-old woman in Houston Tuesday