85-year-old man with dementia is missing in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE — Police are asking for help in finding an 85-year-old man with dementia last seen Wednesday morning.

Phillip Timothy last was seen about 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Mades Drive, Fort Pierce Police stated. The area is north of Okeechobee Road and east of South Jenkins Road.

“He has black hair and brown eyes and is known to walk with a limp,” police stated. “He was last seen wearing a white pajama-style shirt and dark pajama pants.”

Phillip Timothy

Timothy is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs about 150 pounds.

Those with information about Timothy are asked to call 911.

'He just had that charisma': Siblings remember hit-and-run victim who died after crash in Stuart

Arrest made: Vandalism at site in Port St. Lucie where 3 died, 2 injured

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on X @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Police seek help in finding missing man with dementia in Fort Pierce