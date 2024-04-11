85-year-old Idaho woman who killed intruder committed 'heroic act of self-preservation'

The 85-year-old mother of a disabled son committed a "justifiable homicide" in Idaho when she shot an armed burglar who snuck into her home and threatened to "kill her multiple times," a county prosecutor said.

Christine Jenneiahn presented "one of the most heroic acts of self-preservation" that Bingham County prosecutor Ryan Jolley has ever heard of when she shot and killed 39-year-old Derek Condon, according to an incident review written Tuesday.

The confrontation occurred around 2 a.m. on March 13, when Condon woke Jenneiahn from her sleep at her home in Blackfoot in southeastern Idaho, Jolley's review said. Condon, who was wearing a military jacket and black ski mask, pointed a gun and flashlight at Jenneiahn, he wrote.

A subsequent investigation into the case indicated a "strong likelihood" that Condon hit Jenneiahn in the head while she was lying in her bed due to blood being on her pillow and bedroom floor, the prosecutor's review said. After that, Condon handcuffed Jennejahn and took her to the living room, the legal document shows.

Numerous threats were made to Christine Jenneiahn's life, prosecutor says

Once in the living room, Condon handcuffed Jenneiahn to a wooden chair and demanded she tell him where the valuables were kept in her home, according to Jolley's review. When Jenneiahn told Condon that she "didn't have much," the burglar placed the gun against her head, the document continued.

Jenneiahn eventually told Condon about two safes downstairs, which led to him leaving her handcuffed in the living room while he went to check several rooms multiple times, according to the review.

While checking downstairs, Condon realized that Jenneiahn's disabled son was also in the home, Jolley's review says. This led to Condon becoming angry with Jenneiahn because she did not tell him anyone else was in the house, according to the document.

"(Condon) also made numerous threats to Christine telling her that he would kill her," Jolley said in the incident review.

Christine Jenneiahn shot burglar while handcuffed, prosecutor says

At some point when Condon was downstairs, Jenneiahn dragged the chair she was handcuffed to into her bedroom and got her .357 Magnum from under her pillow, according to the incident review. The mother then returned to the living room and hid the gun between the armrest and cushion of a couch next to where she was seated and waited to see what Condon did, the legal document continued.

Jenneiahn told prosecutors her recollection of what happened next is "somewhat unclear," Jolley said in the review. She did recall Condon coming back to the living room and threatening to kill her as he continued to burglarize her home, according to the county prosecutor.

During the chaos, Jenneiahn ultimately decided that it was "now or never" so she pulled out her revolver and shot Condon twice, the review says. Condon would return fire, shooting Jenneiahn multiple times in her abdomen, leg, arm and chest, the document continued.

Derek Condon died from injuries, police found burglary tools on him, prosecutor says

After returning fire, Condon went into the kitchen and died from his wounds, Jolley said in the review. A still-handcuffed Jenneiahn fell to the floor and remained there for 10 hours, according to the prosecutor.

The mother called 911 after her son came upstairs in the morning and handed her the phone, the review says. Deputies got to the home and worked to save Jenneiahn's life, according to the legal document.

A lock pick set, car keys, a handcuff key and items in a bag from Jenneiahn's home were found with Condon, Jolley said in the review.

'Truly incredible,' prosecutor says about Christine Jenneiahn surviving the incident

Condon's murder is a "justifiable homicide" under Idaho law, Jolley's office said.

"The law in Idaho regarding self-defense is clear under Idaho Code section 19-202A. 'No person in this state shall be placed in legal jeopardy of any kind whatsoever for protecting himself,'" according to Idaho law. "A person may stand his ground and defend himself or another person by the use of all force and means."

Jolley said in the review that "any reasonable person would believe it necessary to defend themselves or their disabled child under the circumstances."

"That Christine survived this encounter is truly incredible," Jolley said. "Her grit, determination, and will to live appear to be what saved her that night ... Christine was justified in taking any and all means necessary to defend herself and her son that night. "

