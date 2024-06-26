85-year-old Columbus man dies in Noble County crash

CAMBRIDGE — A single-vehicle crash in Noble County on Tuesday has led to the death of a Columbus man.

According to a press release from the Ohio Highway Patrol, at approximately 8:45 a.m., Cambridge post troopers were dispatched to assist the Noble County Sheriff’s Office about a crash that occurred on Ohio 78 near milepost 12 in Center Township.

Once on scene, troopers determined that a gray 2015 Ford F-150 operated by 85-year-old Ervin L. Willey of Columbus had been traveling westbound on Ohio 78. The Ford traveled left of center, and off the left side of the roadway before striking a guardrail. The vehicle then overturned down an embankment. Willey was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

The Ohio Highway Patrol was assisted on the scene by the Ohio Department of Transportation, Noble County Sheriff’s Office, United Ambulance Service and Bill’s Towing.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Columbus man killed in Noble County crash