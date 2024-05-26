I-84 on-ramp to close for two months as part of Chinden West project. Here’s what to expect

The Idaho Transportation Department will close the westbound Interstate 84 on-ramp at Franklin Road in Caldwell on May 29 as it begins its Chinden West project. The closure is expected to last until late July.

Traffic will be detoured to City Center/10th Avenue via 21st Avenue and Blaine Street in Caldwell.

Construction crews will replace the curb, gutter and sidewalk, as well as place a new barrier and guardrail. The roadway surface will also be changed from asphalt to concrete.

Work on Franklin Road (U.S. 20/26) between I-84 and Middleton Road will continue through late fall 2024.

More information on the closure can be found on ITD’s website.

Idaho Transportation Department