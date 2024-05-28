I-84 off-ramp east of Boise will be closed Wednesday. Here’s the alternate route

A westbound off-ramp on Interstate 84 east of Boise will be closed for construction on Wednesday, May 29.

Westbound drivers looking to exit at the Simco Road interchange will be rerouted to Mayfield, which is Exit 71. The Simco Road off-ramp will reopen Thursday if everything goes according to plan, the Idaho Transportation Department said in a press release.

Construction to replace the bridge over I-84 — originally built in 1959 — began in July 2023. Work is expected to wrap up this summer.

At the end of next week, traffic on the eastbound lanes will shift to the left before Exit 71. The westbound lanes will remain open, with intermittent daytime closures. The Simco Road Bridge will remain open as one lane. Drivers can expect reduced speeds when approaching the interchange.

The Idaho Transportation Department asked drivers to be patient, slow down and obey all posted signs in the construction zone. Travelers can check 511.idaho.gov before driving in the area.