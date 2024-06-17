I-83 overpass in York area to close this weekend for maintenance work: PennDOT

A bridge over Interstate 83 in the York area will be closed this weekend for maintenance, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The Church Road (Route 238) bridge over Interstate 83 in Manchester Township will be closed to traffic this weekend for maintenance work, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Traffic will be detoured around the closure.

The Church Road (Route 238) bridge at the Emigsville interchange (Exit 24) in Manchester Township will be closed to traffic from 9 p.m. Friday, June 21 through Monday, June 24, a news release states.

Traffic will be detoured around the closure, using the Susquehanna Trail, Lightner Road and George Street (Route 181), the release states.

Crews will be paving the bridge, the release states. The work will be done weather-permitting.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: I-83 Emigsville interchange bridge to close this weekend for paving