83-year-old Greenville woman injured after being gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park

An 83-year-old Greenville woman is recovering in an Idaho hospital after being gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park several days ago, the National Park Service reports.

According to a news release on the NPS website, the incident took place near the Storm Point Trail at Yellowstone Lake. The bison was defending its space and came within a few feet of the woman on Saturday, June 1. The bison lifted her about a foot off the ground with its horns.

The woman, who sustained serious injuries, was transported by park emergency responders to the Lake Medical Clinic, after which she was flown by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

The NPS declined to identify the woman or update her condition Wednesday but said the incident remains under investigation.

The NPS reminds visitors that wildlife in Yellowstone National Park can be dangerous and aggressive if people don't respect their space. Animals near campsites, trails, boardwalks, parking lots, or developed areas should be given space. Visitors should stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals, such as bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes, and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.

The NPS also stated that bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. While they are not aggressive animals, they will defend their space when threatened and are unpredictable. They can run three times faster than humans.

