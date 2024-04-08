82-year-old Edison man accidentally shoots wife, killing her, prosecutor says

EDISON - A 76-year-old township woman died after she was apparently accidentally shot by her 82-year-old husband on Friday inside their Glencourt Avenue home.

Around 2:09 p.m. Friday, Edison police received a 911 call about an accidental shooting and when they arrived at the home, they found Patricia Novak who had suffered one gunshot wound, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

She was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick where she was pronounced dead.

An investigation by Edison Detective Christian Paone and Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Detective Jose Rosario determined Robert Novak, 82, Patricia's husband, was in a first-floor room attempting to clear one of his registered firearms when the weapon fired through the floor, into the basement and struck his wife, according to the prosecutor's office.

Robert Novak heard his wife scream, immediately went to check on her and after realizing he had accidentally shot her, called 911, the prosecutor's office said.

He cooperated with detectives throughout the investigation, Ciccone said.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Paone at 732-248-7413 or Rosario at 732-745-3289.

