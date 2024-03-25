$81M from opioid settlements to go to community groups in Tennessee

Tennessee's Opioid Abatement Council is releasing its first community grants totaling nearly $81 million to programs treating opioid addiction.

The council approved 116 grants to 85 entities across the state at a meeting on Monday. The money comes from settlements with opioid producers, distributors, pharmacies and marketers litigated by the Tennessee Attorney General.

“When the history of the opioid crisis in our state is written, people will look back at this date as a landmark on the road to healing the unbelievable harm done to so many families and communities,” Opioid Abatement Council Chairman Stephen Loyd said in a news release.

The recipients include several Middle Tennessee organizations, governments and universities, including $2.1 million to the Metro Nashville government for an "Opioid Care System Project."

Other Middle Tennessee recipients include $2.9 million to Belmont University for a mobile clinic and training program, $2.6 million to Meharry Medical College for various projects, $441,268 to Antioch ministry Men of Valor for recovery support for formerly incarcerated people, $4.1 million to Middle Tennessee State University for various projects, $495,000 to Nashville CARES for its Drug Awareness Response Team, $2.9 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for various projects, as well as many others. The full list of recipients is here.

Among the selected programs, $32.8 million will go to toward treatment, $19 million will go toward recovery support, $12.2 million will go toward primary prevention, $8.2 million will go toward education and training, $8.1 million will go toward harm reduction and $750,000 will go toward research and evaluation (values are approximate).

"We are gratified to see that money put to good use by the Council and the grant recipients," Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti said in the news release. "We have ensured that settlement money will flow into the trust fund for years to come, and we thank the Opioid Abatement Council and its chairman, Dr. Stephen Loyd, for their wise stewardship of these hard-earned dollars.”

The Tennessee General Assembly established the Opioid Abatement Council in 2021 to decide how to distribute money received from lawsuits related to the opioid crisis.

Settlement funds are first split with 15% going to county governments and 15% going to state government, while the remaining 70% goes to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. Thirty-five percent of the fund goes to county governments, while the remaining — what was released in this round of grants — goes to community groups.

The council released $31.4 million to county governments for opioid abatement in February 2023.

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for The Tennessean. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @EvanMealins.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: $81M from opioid settlements to go to community groups in Tennessee