81-year-old Valders man dies after turning in front of semi in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC - An 81-year-old Valders man died Tuesday afternoon after a pickup truck was struck by a semitruck, according to the Manitowoc Police Department.

The man was driving a truck westbound on Calumet Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. when he turned in front of a eastbound semi while attempting to head south on State 42, according to a preliminary investigation.

Witnesses and emergency medical service personnel attempted life-saving efforts, but the man died at the scene.

The man's identity wasn't immediately released, pending family notification.

The driver of a semi, a 24-year-old Manitowoc man, was not injured.

A crash reconstruction is being conducted by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Valders man dies after turning in front of semi in Manitowoc