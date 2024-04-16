81-year-old shoots and kills Uber driver sent to his house by scammer, Ohio police say

An 81-year-old man was charged with murder after police said he shot and killed an Uber driver after they were both targeted by a scammer.

On March 25, William Brock was called by an unknown person. The person told Brock he needed to pay a certain amount of money to bail out a family member who had been arrested, according to a news release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Brock and the unknown person spoke multiple times for a significant amount of time, officials said.

Then, at some point, Uber driver Loletha Hall arrived at Brock’s home to retrieve a package, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said Brock became suspicious and believed Hall was there to rob him. However, it was later learned Hall was also targeted in the scam, and the package delivery order was placed by the same person, or an accomplice, who had been making calls to Brock asking for money, officials said.

“Mr. Brock produced a gun and held (Hall) at gunpoint, making demands for identities of the subjects he had spoken with on the phone. He also demanded and took possession of her cell phone to prevent calls, and refused to allow Ms. Hall to leave,” officials said.

Brock made no attempts to contact police, according to the release. Instead, when Hall tried to get into her vehicle to leave, Brock shot her, officials said.

“Further exchange took place between them, after which Mr. Brock shot Ms. Hall again, and after further exchange, shot her again a third, separate, time,” officials said.

Brock told police he shot Hall because he thought she was going to her vehicle to get a gun, according to a police report.

Hall was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Although, Brock and Hall were both targeted in a scam, officials said Brock is being charged “due to there being no active threat presented by Ms. Hall at any time during the encounter, and Mr. Brock’s failure to contact authorities for assistance.”

An attorney for Brock was not listed in court records. He pleaded not guilty and is due back in court April 22.

Clark County is about a 40-mile drive west from Columbus.

