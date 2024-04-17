81-year-old man accused of shooting, killing Uber driver pleads not guilty to charges

The 81-year-old man accused of shooting and killing an Uber driver after receiving a scam call appeared in court on Wednesday morning.

William Brock appeared in Clark County Common Pleas Court and pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder, one count of felonious assault, and one count of kidnapping, according to Clark County Prosecutor Daniel Driscoll.

Driscoll also confirmed that Brock was able to post bond and believed he had been released from jail.

The charges are connected to the shooting death of Loletha Hall, 61, last month.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Brock called 911 and reported that he had shot someone on his property who was attempting to rob him. When they got to the scene, first responders found Hall on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds and Brock with an injury to his head and ear.

An initial investigation showed that Brock had been the victim of a scam call regarding an incarcerated relative. The caller threatened Brock and demanded money, the sheriff’s office reported.

An investigation showed that Hall, an Uber driver, also received communications from the same person calling Brock or an accomplice through the Uber App. They asked her to pick up a package for delivery from Brock’s home.

Hall was unfamiliar with the circumstances of what had happened to Brock before arriving at his home.

When she contacted him, Brock pulled out a gun and held her at gunpoint, “making demands for identities” of the people he spoke to on the phone.

When she tried to leave, Brock allegedly shot Hall. During a subsequent scuffle at the car door, he would go on to allegedly shoot Hall two more times.

It wasn’t until after he allegedly shot Hall three times that Brock called 911.