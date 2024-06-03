80th anniversary of D-Day: Oak Ridge NJROTC students are on their way to France

They open every Oak Ridge Board of Education meeting with the presentation of colors, participate in events and competitions throughout the year, and now Oak Ridge High School's Naval Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) students are headed to Normandy, France for a D-Day Memorial Parade and other events marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.

The Oak Ridge High School Naval Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) students and their chaperones pose for a group photo before departing McGhee Tyson Airport bound for Atlanta - and then Paris.

The NJROTC and their chaperones left McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville on Monday and are expected to arrive in Paris on Tuesday morning, according to their itinerary, which was shared with The Oak Ridger by the Oak Ridge Schools. They'll arrive at their hotel Tuesday night and travel to Utah Beach, Bayeux and Omaha Beach on Wednesday before returning to their hotel in Fougeres.

Thursday they'll attend the Liberation Memorial Ceremony at Brittany American Cemetery, Saint-James, Normandy before having lunch provided by the village.

On Friday, they'll participate in the D-Day Memorial Public Ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery. On Saturday, they'll participate in the D-Day Memorial Parade in Sainte-Mere-Eglise.

They are expected to return home shortly before midnight on June 11.

