80s return to the Valley before an Easter storm Sunday

As the planet warms due to human-caused climate change, damage from wildfires has increased with it. The amount of forest area burned by wildfires increased 320% from 1996 to 2021, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. While building tech to slow the progression and impacts of climate change would be ideal, it's a massive, costly problem that impacts every industry and needs adaptive answers in the more near term.