$801.8 million tentative Fayette school budget helps teachers who spend money on supplies

The problems of teachers paying for classroom supplies out of their own pocket and having to save sick days for maternity leave got some relief Monday night as the Fayette school board approved a $801.8 million budget for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

The budget includes a $250 supply budget for each classroom teacher costing an estimated $1 million and a paid parental leave policy for employees, allowing new parents --birthing, non-birthing, and adoptive parents -- to take up to 35 days of paid leave.

Before the budget was approved, community member Beth Wilson asked board members to scrutinize the budget “instead of just agreeing” and to know what the “hefty” miscellaneous sections of the budget included, calling it “vague.”

Parent Matthew Vied reminded board members that Cassidy Elementary’s art teacher position was being cut by the school decision-making council and asked whether Central Office positions similarly funded by COVID recovery money were also being cut.

Amanda Ferguson was the only school board member who voted against the budget

She told the Herald-Leader she voted against it because she wasn’t given all the information she asked for, because the budget started with a $23 million reduction in the fund balance, and because it assumes a 4% increase in tax revenue.

In a news release, district officials pointed out that in the 2024-25 Tentative Budget, school board members invested $6.7 million to ensure that employees received a step salary increase accounting for education and experience that will build off last year’s average 8% pay raise.

The tentative budget also included:

▪ An estimated $800,000 employer-paid long-term disability plan.

▪ A $ 5.8 million new district-wide English Language Arts and Math curriculum.

▪ An estimated $1.7 million in investments for student and staff development, dual-credit opportunities and the district’s “Grow Your Own” teacher program.

▪ $900,000 estimated for the Audrey Grevious Center.

The Audrey Grevious Center, which was formerly called Lexington Day Treatment, is run by Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government in collaboration with the school district and the state’s Department of Juvenile Justice. About four dozen students in grades 6-12 are on site, taking classes under FCPS teachers in a smaller environment and receiving individualized treatment and counseling from Division of Youth Services professionals.

All students are working to obtain their high school diploma.

▪ Startup staffing costs for two new schools - the Hub for Innovative Learning &Leadership (The HILL), which is a career and technical center, and Mary E. Britton Middle School in Hamburg.

About 76% of the $671.6 million general fund budget is invested in services to students, district officials said.

The school board will be asked to approve the working budget in September.