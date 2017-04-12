800 wildlife species at risk from Trump's 'beautiful' border wall

The 2,000-mile border joining the U.S. and Mexico is lined with lush jungles, sandy deserts, soaring mountains, and roaring rivers. Wildlife and flora effortlessly cross this boundary every day.

But turn that invisible line into a towering wall of metal and concrete, and those fragile ecosystems will quickly erode, scientists warn.

At least 800 animal species would be adversely affected by President Donald Trump's proposed border wall, said Gerardo Ceballos, an ecology professor at the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

Of those, about 180 species are already in danger of extinction, including the jaguar, pronghorn antelope, bald eagle, and grey wolf, he said.

The impassible barrier would not only disrupt migration patterns but also keep animals and plants from spreading seeds and pollen. Soil and water quality would similarly suffer as complex ecosystems break down. More immediately, heavy construction and truck traffic would threaten habitats for miles beyond the wall itself.

"This will have an enormous impact on environmental systems," Ceballos said by phone from Mexico City.

Trump has said a "big, beautiful wall" along the U.S.-Mexico border would help stem the flow of undocumented immigrants into the United States. If completed, the project would cost as much as $21.6 billion and take more than three years to construct, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in an internal report seen by Reuters.

Trump's proposal involves putting fences and walls along 1,250 miles of the border. The remaining 654 miles are already fortified — and provide tangible proof of what can go dangerously wrong when countries construct impenetrable barriers.

Walls blocking easier entry points in California have forced migrants to seek more dangerous routes in recent years. As a result, Arizona's unprotected desert border has witnessed a rapid rise in deaths since the 1990s.

Ecosystems have also suffered from the obstructions.

Existing walls have blocked off or divided the habitats of rare animals, including the jaguar, ocelot, and the jaguarundi, a type of wild cat. Mountain lions, desert big horn sheep, and low-flying pigmy owls have been stopped at the fortified border.