With 80 years on the farm under his belt, Riley still finds satisfaction growing

Regardless of fluctuating temperatures, spring has come to Iowa, and as our neighbor, Riley Padgett, says you can smell the “newness” in the air when the breeze blows across the fields. I can’t imagine a better forecaster. Riley has been farming in Muscatine County for eight decades (yes, eight!), since he first did chores with his father every morning before school.

Back then, Riley’s father had a B John Deere tractor with no power steering, a hand clutch and a cast iron seat — no cab, of course. Rumor has it 6-year-old Riley got in considerable trouble with his mother one Saturday when she came home from town to find he had hooked a feed wagon to the tractor and was practicing backing it in and out of the barn — not a single grownup in sight. Fortunately, there was no damage done.

After briefly attending Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Riley returned to his first love — farming with his dad. He’s been farming much of the same ground ever since — Muscatine, Tama and Silt Loam soils ideal for growing corn, soybeans and other crops. “Growing a crop on a good piece of dirt is such a satisfaction,” he says. “I’ve always been grateful for the opportunity to farm.”

Of course, times have changed considerably for farmers over the years and I was reminded of those changes when I rode a few rounds on the tractor with Riley as he planted corn this past spring.

I sat comfortably in the jump seat of the air-conditioned cab atop a massive John Deere tractor pulling a 16-row planter. All the while, Riley was monitoring a GPS system that uses satellites to guide the machinery’s location in the field, while other monitors provided constant information about seed drop, planting depth, and other factors to insure maximum efficiency of the planting operation.

When I expressed my admiration for his technical expertise, Riley smiled and said: “I’ve always been interested in innovation.”

According to the United States Department of Agriculture 2022 Census of Agriculture, the average age of an Iowa farmer is about 58 years. Riley has exceeded that average by quite a bit. He’ll celebrate his 86th birthday in early April, just before planting time.

Though he’s had some health challenges this year and will have help at the farm, I’m looking forward to checking in with him often this growing season and benefitting from his expertise.

Maybe this fall when it’s time for harvest, I’ll make a few rounds with him on the combine. I can’t think of anything I’d rather do.

Susan Koch

Susan Koch is a retired chancellor of the University of Illinois Springfield. She and her husband farm and raise purebred Angus cattle in Muscatine County.

