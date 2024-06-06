80 years ago: Fairfield County represented on D-Day and beyond in World War II

It's been 80 years today since the Allies began their D-Day invasion in Normandy, France during World War II.

Many Fairfield County residents served during the war, and many gave their lives including on D-Day. Today, the Eagle-Gazette looks back at some of those who served who were connected in some way to the invasion.

The front page of the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 6, 1944. The paper put out an extra edition to get out the news of the D-Day invasion.

Paul W. Bitler

The Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 8, 1944, reported the death of Pfc. Paul W. Bitler, in Normandy on June 6, 1944, according to a War Department telegram delivered to his wife, Mrs. Hazel Bitler.

Bitler was the son of Chester Bitler and the late Norma Bitler and entered the Army in December 1942. He was shipped overseas to England in 1943 where he was attached to an engineer's unit. Bitler had a 10-year-old son from his first wife, Goldie, who had died in 1939. The son, Paul W. Bitler Jr., was living with his maternal grandparents who were also notified by the War Department.

A clipping from the Aug. 8, 1944 Eagle-Gazette that tells of the death of Paul Bitler on D-Day in 1944.

Bitler had worked at the Godman Shoe Company in Columbus.

Bitler's father became the first known parent in Lancaster to lose a second son in the war. Staff Sgt. Harold Lee Bitler, Paul's brother, was killed on Sept. 25, 1944.

Embedded content: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2024/06/03/normandy-france-d-day-anniversary-honor-flight/73644273007/

Another son, Corporal Dwight Bitler, was hospitalized in England with battle wounds sustained in the D-Day invasion.

Wounded soldier tells of landing in France

A July 10, 1944 article in the Eagle-Gazette featured Staff Agt. Claude J. Burnside, who was a squad leader in an infantry unit that landed in Normandy on day two of the invasion. At the time of the article, Burnside was in a U.S. Army general hospital in England with shrapnel wounds to the arm.

The action began before he reached the coast as the LCI carrying his unit hit a mine.

A clipping from July 10, 1944, where a local soldier tells of landing in France in World War II.

"Thanks to the quick action of a nearby LCI not one man was lost," he said. "We loaded on another craft and continued on our way, all the more determined to meet the enemy."

"The first sight that greeted us when we hit the beach was the long lines of enemy prisoners waiting to be shipped back," he added. "That was an encouraging scene."

On the seventh day of advancing, the unit attacked a heavily fortified hill and Burnside was hit by shell fragments. He remained in the fight until his commanding officer noticed the wounds and ordered him to the rear for medical treatment.

Distinguished Flying Cross

Major Woodrow W. Smeck, of Lancaster, received the Distinguished Flying Cross from Lt. General Lewis H. Brereton for "outstanding action against the enemy on June 5, 6, and 7, 1944."

A clipping from the Nov. 22, 1944 Eagle-Gazette about Major Woodrow W. Smeck, of Lancaster, receiving the Distinguished Flying Cross.

Smeck's D-Day Mission fell on this 28th birthday.

He led a formation of Major General Paul L. Williams' paratroop carrying C-47's into the Cherbourg peninsula hours before the seaborne invasion began in France.

50th Fairfield County resident to lose life in war

Pvt. Robert Clyde Seymour, 20, of Carroll was the 50th Fairfielder to lose his life in World War II, and the 37th to be killed in action overseas, according to an Aug. 28, 1944 article.

Pvt. Seymour was killed on Aug. 10, 1944 - his 20th birthday.

A clipping from the Aug. 28, 1944 Eagle-Gazette that tells of the 50th local death in World War II.

He was attached to a unit of the Army combat engineers and entered France on D-Day after being in England since October 1943.

He was the son of the Rev. E. W. Seymour and Mrs. Seymour, of Carroll. The parents were notified on Aug. 25. They had received a letter from him dated Aug. 9, in which he told them he had received a birthday pack from them.

Silver Star for bravery

Sgt. John I. Cripps, of Basil, was a member of the 2D Ranger Infantry Battalion, who along with Technician 5th Grade Walter J. Borowski, of New Hampshire, provided a way for their section to scale the French cliffs on D-Day.

Both were awarded the Silver Star for their actions that day.

A clipping from the Feb. 19, 1945 Eagle-Gazette about Sgt. John I. Cripps, of Basil receiving the Silver Star.

According to a Feb. 19, 1945 article, their craft landed at the foot of a cliff, two rockets intended to carry ropes to the top were fired but didn't reach the height needed.

"Sending the remainder of the section to cover," the citation read. "Sergeant Cripps and Corporal Borowski remained on the boat and while under heavy fire removed four rope ladders and rockets from the craft, carried them up the beach, and fired them to the top of cliff. By this gallant action, the remainder of the section was able to scale the cliff and accomplish their mission."

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Fairfield County represented on D-Day and beyond in World War I!