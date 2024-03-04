I-80 reopens after weekend closure

TechCrunch

Just days after the bankruptcy of Thrasio, two other significant players in the world of e-commerce aggregators are merging and raising some extra money to shore up their business and double down on a model it still believes has teeth. Berlin's Razor Group has acquired U.S.-based Perch, and on top of this it has raised just over $100 million led by Presight Capital with other undisclosed investors participating. Perch, we have heard from multiple sources, had been looking for a buyer for the better part of a year.