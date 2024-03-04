I-80 remains closed for third straight day
Interstate 80, through the Sierra Mountains, remained shut down for the third consecutive day Sunday, as the winter storm blankets the region with heavy snowfall.
Interstate 80, through the Sierra Mountains, remained shut down for the third consecutive day Sunday, as the winter storm blankets the region with heavy snowfall.
Tension continues to swirl around F1's top team and driver as unanswered questions remain around team principal Christian Horner.
Boston's 44-point halftime lead was the largest in the storied history of the franchise.
Chris Mortensen, who first joined ESPN in 1991, was one of the country's top NFL reporters for decades.
The Gamecocks finished last regular season with the same perfect record before losing to Iowa in the Final Four.
Caitlin Clark officially broke Pete Maravich’s all-time NCAA scoring record on Sunday afternoon.
Clark broke the record with a free throw against Ohio State.
Apologies for being out last week — a cold got the best of me, but I’m back and here to talk about the fact that shutting down startups is big business, Stripe’s new valuation, Klarna’s latest AI update and more. Last week, I wrote about two startups — Sunset and SimpleClosure — that help other startups shut down, raising capital. You can hear Alex Wilhelm and I discuss both topics on Friday's Equity Podcast episode.
Cole Ragans, Bryce Miller, Tanner Bibee and Jordan Wicks discussed with Yahoo Sports what they see as their next steps to big-league success.
A class action complaint filed in California on Friday accuses Apple of stifling competition in the cloud storage space for its devices, allowing iCloud to become the dominant choice.
If you're looking to use less fuel when driving, these are the most efficient electric, plug-in hybrid and internal combustion vehicles of 2024
LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo did not mince words after his team's snow loss to RSL.
Snag cooling Serta pillows for just $9 a pop (wow!), a highly-rated electric toothbrush for only $18 and so much more.
The Lotus Emeya concludes winter testing and gets unique kit compared to the Electre SUV, like a 55-inch HUD and a larger rear spoiler for more downforce.
Clark's vest is the first Juszczyk has made for an athlete celebrating the athlete, rather than for a player's loved one.
'It’s digital and has a night light, so when I walk into the bathroom at night, I know exactly what time it is,' said the Queen of Country.
Amazon shoppers say the flowy number elicits 'so many compliments.'
Yahoo Sports has you covered after all the action at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Oliveira seems due for a Performance of the Night bonus, too.
Score steep discounts on top brands like Apple, Keurig and Dyson.
One fan even said it's such good quality, it's 'as if it was bought from Lululemon.'