80-year-old woman dies in Alexander County fire
An 80-year-old woman died Sunday in a fire in Alexander County, officials confirmed.
2 local firefighters killed in ATV accident in West Virginia, officials say
Fire departments, including Sugar Loaf, Taylorsville, and Vashti, responded to the scene at Frank Smith’s Mobile Home Park.
Breaking Alexander County- fire investigators are confirming they are working a fire fatality north of Taylorsville. ...
Posted by Dave Faherty on Sunday, June 23, 2024
There were no other injuries.
Fire marshals from Alexander County and the state are also investigating.