80-year-old man dies after his golf cart and a vehicle collide in Palm Desert's Sun City

An 80-year-old Palm Desert man died Thursday after a golf cart he was driving collided with a vehicle in the Sun City Palm Desert development, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officer David Torres said the crash occurred at a four-way stop at the intersection of Mojave Sage Street and Bonanza Drive within the community at around 4:30 p.m. The Sun City development is located west of Washington Street and north of Interstate 10.

The driver of the golf cart, Sam Karagavoorian, was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Torres said he did not any other details about the crash, including who was responsible for the collision.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: 80-year-old man dead after vehicle-golf cart crash in Sun City