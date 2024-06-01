80-year-old man with dementia missing in Cabarrus County

An 80-year-old man with dementia is missing and without his medication, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday night.

Calvin Knotts was last seen walking away from his home on Graybark Road in Midland at about 10 a.m. He often walks in the neighborhood and its wooded areas.

He is 6 foot, 1 inch tall, weighs 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Knotts was wearing a turquoise short-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and possibly a baseball hat.

Call the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000 or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.cabarruscrimestoppers.com or call 704-93CRIME.