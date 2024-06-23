80-year-old’s death at Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland being investigated as homicide

The death of a man incarcerated at the Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland is being investigated by the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit.

The death of Ralph Ruak, 80, occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to a Sunday news release from the Maryland State Police.

Police said Ruak was declared dead by the correction facility’s emergency medical personnel.

Around 4:10 p.m. that day, state police’s homicide unit was contacted by the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Unit to join the investigation, according to the news release. The cause of Ruak’s death is still being investigated by the homicide unit, which is leading the investigation.

Upon completion, the investigation will be presented to the Allegany County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.