I-80 Nescopeck Creek Bridges Pre-Construction meeting held in Luzerne County

NESCOPECK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County residents got their first look at what could be the new I-80 bridges over the Nescopeck Creek.

PennDOT held a meeting where locals can see first-hand the pre-construction phase PennDOT has in place for the eastbound and westbound bridges.

Officials say the bridges, which were built in 1965, need to be replaced and repaired.

The upgrade would include new modernized bridges with wider shoulders.

The I-80 bridges are heavily traveled each day, including a heavy truck route expanding from our area to parts of New Jersey, and even Ohio.

“Very informative tonight, glad I came, and if anybody that’s out there that didn’t make it to this one, they should come to the next one,” Nescopeck Township resident Brenda Mowery said.

Detours will be in place while the bridges are under construction. The project will begin in the spring and last for four years.

