Take I-80 near West Des Moines or Waukee? You'll need a detour to go west Monday night

If you're planning to travel along Interstate 80 on the west side of the metro on Monday night, you might need an alternative plan.

When and where is I-80 closed near Des Moines?

An overnight closure of westbound I-80 between Grand Prairie Parkway and Jordan Creek Parkway is scheduled for Monday, May 13.

Beginning at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, May 13, until 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, crews will close westbound I-80 so sign trusses can be installed, so long as weather allows.

What is the detour Monday night when westbound I-80 is closed between Waukee and West Des Moines?

Iowa DOT: Road closure on westbound I-80 from May 13 to May 14.

When westbound I-80 is closed, drivers will follow a marked detour route using Jordan Creek Parkway (exit 121), University Avenue and Grand Prairie Parkway (exit 118) to reach westbound I-80.

The latest traveler information for Iowans is available anytime through the 511 system. Visit 511ia.org or call 511.

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Interstate 80 westbound near West Des Moines, Waukee closed Monday night