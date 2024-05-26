80 affordable homes for seniors coming to Pinellas community

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Seniors in a Pinellas County community will soon be able to live in brand-new affordable apartments.

The county announced Friday, the addition of 80 new apartments, including 1- and 2-bedroom homes for seniors at Heritage Oaks in the Ridgecrest community. The new homes will be reserved for seniors who earn 60% or less of the area’s median income.

These new homes will replace 48 outdated public housing units. The new community will be at Heritage Oaks, located at 12455 130th Avenue North in Largo. The new construction totals nearly $35 million.

“Affordable housing is a critical need in our community and the Pinellas County Housing Authority is determined to answer the call,” Pinellas County Housing Authority Executive Director Neil Brickfield said.

As part of the larger-scale Rainbow Village Redevelopment Project, the county said the Housing Authority will replace 200 units with 240 apartments for seniors, individual workers, and families.









“In the coming years, Rainbow Village will be revitalized into hundreds of beautiful new apartments for seniors, individuals, and families,” Pinellas County Commission Chair Kathleen Peters said. “We don’t want to call what’s being built here housing; these will be homes that offer a stable, comfortable place for people to thrive in this community.”

The new development is part of the Greater Ridgecrest Master Plan, which will revitalize this Largo community with new parks and recreation, safer walking paths and affordable housing.

