8 years since Pulse: These remembrance events are planned for this week

Throughout this week, the community is coming together to remember the 49 victims killed in the Pulse Nightclub mass shooting.

The tragedy shook Central Florida to its core eight years ago.

Prayer ribbons will be placed at Orlando City Hall this week. It’s just one of the remembrance events to take place around Central Florida.

Last Friday, Orlando leaders announced they’re forming an advisory board to help determine what the permanent pulse memorial should look like. It comes after the OnePulse Foundation dissolved last year without ever building a permanent memorial.

Over the weekend, thousands of runners laced up their sneakers for the annual commUNITY Rainbow Run.

On Wednesday, June 12th, eight years to the day of the shooting, members of the community can honor the victims in multiple ways.

A Remembrance Day blood drive, the ringing of 49 bells, and a remembrance ceremony Wednesday night will provide community members multiple outlets to honor the memory of those 49 lives.

On Wednesday, Orlando Health ORMC plans to unveil its newly expanded trauma center that the doctors and nurses who treated the pulse survivors helped redesign.

Channel 9 will have a crew there for the unveiling at 11 a.m.

