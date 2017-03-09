8 Women Held Hostage in Mansion By Suspected Human Sex Trafficker: Cops

Eight women were taken from a man's home in Georgia in what police are calling a case of suspected human trafficking.

Police in Sandy Springs responded to a haunting 911 call from a 20-year-old woman who said she was being held against her will on Tuesday.

"I’m in a really bad situation and I need to get out," said the caller, who told the dispatcher she had met her captor on a website called Seeking Arrangements, which connects women with wealthy men.

In a 911 recording released by police, the dispatcher questions the caller, asking, "Wait, did you say that you're in a house full of girls?"

"Mmhmm," the caller replied.

"And somebody threatened to kill you if you leave?" the shocked dispatcher asked.

"Mmhmm," the woman confirmed.

The caller went on to tell the dispatcher the man threatening to kill her was her "boss."

According to officials, officers from Sandy Springs PD arrived at the home, where they say they found a total of eight women. All the women have been removed from the residence.

Four were referred to victim services and the other four are with friends or family, WGCL reports.

Arrested at the home was 33-year-old Kenndric Roberts. Police said he's been charged with false imprisonment and trafficking of persons for labor.

Police said the current charges are related to the one woman who called with the complaint. Authorities are interviewing the other women and said additional charges could be coming.

"What we believe was happening is these women were basically lured there with a promise of either financial help or a modeling career or some kind of career advancement," said Sandy Springs Police Sgt. Sam Worsham.

According to police, women in the 6,800-square-foot home were forced to dance for money and even get plastic surgery.

Property records put the value of the 5-bedroom residence at nearly one million dollars. A neighbor said the home was rented.

Robert's first appearance in a Fulton County Court is scheduled for Thursday morning.

In a statement released late Wednesday, the website SeekingArrangement.com said they are conducting an internal investigation into the matter.

"At this time, we are conducting our own internal research and currently have no additional information. SeekingArrangement.com is a dating platform intended to be used to connect people interested in mutually beneficial relationships.

"We do not condone any illegal activity, and take active measures to protect the integrity of both our site and our members. As always, we intend to cooperate fully with the authorities on any investigation."

