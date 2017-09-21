    1 / 8

    Bath, England

    Set in the rolling countryside, the city of Bath in Somerset county is known for its hot springs and Georgian architecture, and as the former domicile of the novelist Jane Austen. The thermal springs were supposedly first discovered by Prince Bladud in 863 B.C. after they cured his skin disease, but the town officially became a spa in 60 A.D., when the Romans built dedicated baths, attracting wellness seekers. Thermae Bath Spa, a day spa with mineral-rich waters in the heart of the World Heritage Site, boasts an intimate open-air “Cross Bath” at the same site where Celts revered the goddess Sul, in whose honor the Romans named the town, Aquae Sulis. A multisensory wellness suite with stylized Roman and Georgian steam rooms debuted earlier this year. Day spa rates from $23 per person.

    8 Wellness Travel Destinations You Shouldn’t Miss

    These wellness travel destinations combine healing waters with stunning design and exceptional service