8 tornadoes: Tuesday storms tie for second-most area twisters in 1 day since 1950

May 9—Cleanup continued Thursday from one of the most prolific outbreak of tornadoes in the region in nearly 75 years.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington confirmed five tornadoes in Warren County and three in Butler County from a line of storms that passed through the area Tuesday night. That ranks tied for second for the most single-day tornadoes in the region since 1950, behind 11 tornadoes on May 27, 2019 and tied with eight tornadoes on May 24, 2017.

Melissa Bour, Warren County's director of emergency services, said the weather service's preliminary determination was that four EF-1 tornadoes with winds speeds between 73 and 112 mph touched down in southern Warren County along Mason-Morrow-Millgrove and Shawhan roads. Another tornado touched down outside Lebanon that is preliminarily determined to be an EF-0, which has wind speeds between 40 and 72 mph.

No injuries were reported. Multiple barns and detached garages were damaged, and one house had its roof ripped off and aother house sustained significant damage. The American Red Cross was assisting those who needed help in the affected areas.

"Lots of people were cutting (downed) trees and tarping (structures)," Bour said.

Chief Deputy Barry Riley of the Warren County Sheriff's Office said his neighbor's house took a direct hit less than a tenth of a mile from his home and there was lots of tree damage.

"It was incredible," Riley said. "I've never been that close to a tornado before. It happened so fast. Thirty seconds of chaos, then silence, then the sirens went on."

In Butler County, one tornado was confirmed to have touched down near McGonigle, and a second tornado ended in the county after crossing over the border from Indiana.

Twelve tornadoes touched Southwest Ohio overall on Tuesday evening, including at least two EF-2 tornadoes with wind speeds between 113 and 157 mph in Mercer County.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported from any of the weather events.

Storms moving through the region knocked down trees and power lines, causing tens of thousands of people to lose power. A few homes had significant roof damage, according to the NWS.

In Warren County, a low-end EF-1 tornado formed around 10:10 p.m. in a field west of Shawhan Road in Lebanon before crossing east-northeast and causing tree damage along the road. A few homes had minor roof damage, according to the NWS. Winds ripped the entire roof off a detached garage and caused a partial wall collapse.

Winds were estimated to reach the tornado's maximum speed, about 90 mph, at that time, according to NWS. The tornado continued east-northeast, causing more tree and structural damage to homes on Browning Lane.

The twister crossed back over Shawhan Road. Crews noted additional tree and structural damage to homes between Shawhan and Stubbs Mill roads.

After traveling about 0.9 miles, the tornado came to an end at 10:12 p.m. near Stubbs Mill Road Its maximum path width was 150 yards.

A low-end EF-0 tornado touched down around 10:14 p.m. along state Route 123 in Lebanon. Its maximum wind speeds were 65 mph and the path width was 50 yards, according to NWS.

Most of the damage included downed trees and power poles. Crews reported the storm tossed a water tank from farm equipment into a field behind a residence.

There was sporadic tree damage as the tornado traveled 0.44 miles east-northeast across Wilmington Road before coming to an end at 10:15 p.m.

In Buter County, a high-end EF-1 tornado near McGonigle traveled for 2.4 miles and reached wind speeds of 110 mph, according to NWS.

The tornado started at 8:20 p.m. on Bunker Hill Woods Road in Reily Twp. The storm destroyed an outbuilding and caused significant damage to a home's roof and garage.

On Pierson Road, another outbuilding was destroyed and trees were snapped. The tornado traveled east, knocking down trees at the Indian Ridge Golf Club. Crews also noted tree damage on Eagle View Court and Lanes Mill Road near the golf club.

The tornado ended around 8:25 p.m. Its maximum path width reached 200 yards.

Additional final assessments are expected by the end of the week.