8 Things Border Patrol Agents Do

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly released two memorandums Tuesday explaining changes to “stem illegal immigration” and remove illegal aliens “who have no lawful basis to enter or remain in the United States.” The memos also stated 10,000 Immigration and Customs Enforcement, 5,000 Border Patrol, as well as 500 Air and Marine agents would be hired immediately to help shore up security.

“It is in the national interest of the United States to prevent criminals and criminal organizations from destabilizing border security,” Kelly wrote in one of the two memos.

Trump announced a series of executive orders last month to strengthen the Department of Homeland Security by providing more resources and tools to prevent undocumented immigrants and those who pose a threat to the U.S. from entering the country. “Protecting the American people is the highest priority of our government and this department,” it says on the DHS website.

But how safe is the border? Here are some things you should know via U.S. Customs and Border Protection:

Border Patrol agents are on duty 24/7, and their job is to secure the country’s international land border and coastal waters.

They protect the American people from terrorists and their weapons, drug smuggling and illegal entry of undocumented aliens.

Prevent illicit trafficking of people, narcotics and contraband into the U.S.

Respond to electronic sensor alarms in remote areas.

Use cutting-edge technology, such as infrared scopes during night operations.

Perform line watch duties, traffic checkpoint operations, city patrols, transportation checks and other law enforcement duties, as assigned.

Communicate and give verbal commands in Spanish to Spanish-speaking aliens and smugglers.

Agents employ numerous modes of transportation including horse patrol, bike patrol and off-road vehicles.

Below is the DHS memo on increasing border security stating that Trump's order will implement "new policies designed to stem illegal immigration and facilitate the detection, apprehension, detention and removal of aliens who have no lawful basis to enter or remain in the United States."

