8 shot at SEPTA bus stop; police searching for multiple gunmen

Doing so while complying with the growing number of child safety laws and regulations around the world is an almost insurmountable task. Co-founded by CEO Kieran Donovan, an attorney by trade, whose work involved advising tech and gaming companies on global compliance, k-ID is an attempt to turn his understanding of the law and regulations as it related to scaling a game -- or even a social platform -- into a product. "You get asked the same question time over and time over...and the light bulb goes on and you think, 'Wait a minute, there's an opportunity for someone to actually build something for everyone to solve some of these challenges in the kids, teens and parents space," Donovan tells TechCrunch.