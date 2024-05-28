8 shot, 2 in custody after Memorial Day weekend incidents in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE — Police across three days investigated as many shooting-related incidents that left at least eight people wounded by gunfire and two facing charges, according to Fort Pierce Police.

The most recent happened Memorial Day when police about 3:14 p.m. went to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce. Three men, ages 23, 24 and 37, arrived at the facility seeking medical care for gunshot wounds, police stated.

“Investigation revealed a verbal confrontation took place at a residence in the 1000 block of Sunrise Boulevard,” police stated. “The confrontation escalated and three males … were wounded by gunfire.”

A day earlier, police went to the 700 block of North 22nd Street regarding shooting activity. Investigators got a description of a vehicle possibly linked to the incident, and after a short vehicle pursuit, took an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old into custody.

“During the pursuit, an officer observed items being discarded from the suspect vehicle,” police stated. “Officers collected those items, which proved to be pieces of a disassembled firearm.”

Those cases follow an early Saturday incident that left at least five wounded by gunfire during what one neighbor said may have been a high school graduation party.

Police were called about 12:23 a.m. Saturday to the 1800 block of Avenue G regarding a possible gunshot wound, Larry Croom, police spokesperson, said Saturday. He said an investigation revealed a gathering was occurring in an open area on the avenue when the five people were shot.

He said the injuries were not life-threatening, and that the victims are 15 to 20 years old.

Takisha Brianvil, who lives in the area, said later Saturday morning she thought there was a high school graduation party on Avenue G between North 18th and North 19th streets, next to a mango tree. She said people scattered after the shooting.

“The only thing I heard was a whole bunch of shooting, the kids running in my house, and it's just crazy,” Brianvil said. A rapid succession of gunfire could be heard in a surveillance video she provided.

Fort Pierce Police are investigating an incident on Avenue G that happened early May 25, 2024, in which five people were non-fatally shot.

Those with information about the Monday and Sunday incidents are asked to contact Detective Nicholas Anton at 772-979-1982.

Those with information about the Saturday incident are asked to contact Detective Michael Dini at 772-979-1404 or mdini@fppd.org.

Information about all three cases also can be related by calling Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on X @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: 8 wounded by gunfire, 2 in custody in weekend cases in Fort Pierce