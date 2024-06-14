8-year sentence given in drunken home invasion

GOSHEN — A man accused of terrorizing his relatives in an intoxicated break-in received an eight-year sentence.

Doug Streetman, 37, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to burglary resulting in injury, a Level 3 felony. He also admitted to intimidation as a Level 6 felony and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor, following the Feb. 17, 2023, incident.

Police responded to a call about a burglary occurring at a Dunlap residence shortly before 1 p.m. The homeowner said Streetman broke in while intoxicated, accused him of something and threatened to kill him, then punched him in the face several times before leaving in a vehicle.

The victim was left with injuries including a laceration on his face and a bruise on his jaw, according to police. Officers found a window on the south side of the house that was broken along with a damaged garden gnome.

The victim said Streetman may have injured himself while crawling in through the broken window because he was bleeding from a cut on his face.

Police found the vehicle Streetman reportedly drove away in a short distance to the south, unoccupied and still running. Officers knocked on the door and were allowed inside, where they found him inside a bedroom and arrested him.

Police saw a cut on his face and hand and immediately smelled alcohol on him when he spoke.

Streetman entered his plea in May ahead of a jury trial set for June 3. The agreement sets a total sentence of eight years for the Level 3 felony, with two years of incarceration, two years in a community corrections program and four years suspended.

The terms also include one year for the Level 6 felony and 60 days for the misdemeanor count, to be served consecutively. A second Level 6 felony count, domestic battery resulting in injury, was dismissed.

Streetman apologized in court for the trauma he had caused his relatives.

“I feel horrible for my actions,” he said. “Alcohol can ruin your life in one second. I’ll do whatever it takes to make up for my actions.”