8 perfect astronaut selfies for when you just need some space

Earth selfies are so two centuries ago.

If you want to impress us, you've got to take your picture from space.

Whether they're outside performing maintenance on the International Space Station during a spacewalk or hanging out inside the flight deck, astronauts prove time and time again that the selfies we take on Earth are wack.

Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin kicked off the space selfie trend back in the day but it's continued on decades later. Nearly every astronaut that travels to orbit these days beams home at least one rad selfie.

Here are our absolute favorite space selfies sent home from the void.

Buzz Aldrin

Image: NASA

If Aldrin didn’t invent the selfie, he might as well have.

While performing a spacewalk on his Gemini 12 mission in 1966, the astronaut turned the camera back on himself and got an incredible picture of himself floating through space with Earth in the background.

Now astronauts always document their spacewalks — a tradition that Aldrin loves to remind people that he started.

Mark Vande Hei

Image: NASA

At the beginning of 2018, NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei took a break from spacewalking to snap this selfie.

According to NASA, he and astronaut Scott Tingle spent 7 hours and 24 minutes outside of the station working on the Canadarm2 robotic arm.

Ricky Arnold

