8-year-old loses control on dirt bike and dies in crash, North Dakota officials say

An 8-year-old driving a dirt bike lost control, resulting in a fatal accident, North Dakota officials said.

The child had been riding a dirt bike around a farm in rural Casselton when they struck a stationary piece of farming equipment, North Dakota Highway Patrol said in a May 12 news release.

Officials said the 8-year-old was not wearing a helmet during the May 11 accident.

The child was airlifted to a hospital in Fargo but died due to the severity of their injuries, according to the news release.

The crash is under investigation, officials said, but no charges have been filed.

Casselton is about a 25-mile drive west of Fargo.

