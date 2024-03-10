8-year-old Hopedale boy dies after high-speed crash in Maine

An 8-year-old Massachusetts boy was killed in a high-speed crash in Maine that also seriously injured his father and brother Saturday, police say.

Police say a 2016 Subaru Impreza was traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 2 in Rumford, Maine when it collided with a 2005 Volvo-80 4-door, Rumford police say.

Moments after the crash and while emergency crews were being dispatched, a game warden and a nurse who happened to be nearby, ran up to the cars to render aid and found an unresponsive 8-year-old boy. They immediately began life-saving measures.

Despite the life-saving efforts on scene and at Rumford Hospital, the young boy died of his injuries, police say.

The boy’s father and driver of the Subaru Impreza, 42-year-old Matthew Kellogg and his 5-year-old brother also were taken to Rumford Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

The driver of the Volvo, F. Michael Piveronas, was also taken to Rumford Hospital with serious injuries. He was the only one inside the Volvo.

Rumford Public Works, Mexico Police, Mexico Fire, Andover Fire and Newry Fire as well as Maine Department of Transportation, Maine State Police and Oxford County Sheriff’s Office assisted Rumford Police in shutting down Route 2 and rerouting traffic to the South Rumford Road and Route 232 during the crash investigation. The road was reopened to traffic at approximately 6:20 p.m. Saturday night.

Police say alcohol is suspected of being a contributing factor in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

