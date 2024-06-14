8-year-old girl suffers medical emergency, dies while on fight to Chicago

8-year-old girl suffers medical emergency, dies while on fight to Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — An 8-year-old girl died Thursday morning while on a Skywest regional flight from Joplin, Missouri, to Chicago, according to authorities.

The Peoria County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to 6100 W. Everett McKinley Dirksen Parkway for a flight landing at the Peoria International Airport, where the flight from Missouri to Chicago was diverted due to a medical emergency.

After the plane landed, deputies, American Medical Technologists personnel, and Air National Guard Fire personnel immediately received and began performing life-saving measures on the girl.

She was then taken to a local hospital by medical technologists, where she died.

According to FlightView, Flight 1521 continued to Chicago's O'Hare Airport from Peoria and arrived just before 1:30 p.m.

Skywest is a regional airline affiliated with United Airlines.

Breaking down the Supreme Court's mifepristone abortion pill ruling

More Supreme Court rulings coming a day after abortion pill decision

U.K. mechanic fixes anything to help his neighbors