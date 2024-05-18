8-year-old girl recovering after motorcycle crash

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — An 8-year-old girl is on the mend after being involved in a motorcycle crash where a driver caused the motorcyclist to lose control and then drove away.

It happened on Tuesday when Bella and her dad, Enrique Martinez, were taking a cruise around Commerce City on his motorcycle to meet their family.

“It was a nice day, so you know, we were just going to take a nice little drive over there,” Martinez said.

They were heading on East 56th Avenue, passing the Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, when Martinez said a car pulled out in front of them.

“Jumped out right in front of us, and kind of just lost control right there to avoid hitting them and just went down,” he said.

In the shock of what happened, he said he was able to rush to his daughter and make sure she was OK.

“It was rough seeing her like that. I just made sure she was OK and nothing was broken off the bat. She was able to stand. We were walking. But I just sat her down right away and there was just — she was scraped up bad,” he said.

Martinez said everyone nearby came out to help — except for the driver of the car who caused them to crash.

“The dude who jumped in front of us, he just took off right away he didn’t even stop. He didn’t hit his brakes, nothing. He just kept going,” Martinez said.

He said, thankfully, his dad was right around the corner from them and came right away to take her to Children’s Hospital Colorado. Once there, she was rushed to the burn center for her extensive injuries.

“Burn center did say she’s on the verge,” said Bernadette Luevano, Bella’s mom. “If they went any deeper she would definitely need skin grafts.”

While they dressed the wounds and sent her home a couple of days later on Thursday, she will have to go back weekly to get redressed.

“Right now, we’re just taking it week by week with the doctors just because we do not want to open the wounds up to get any infection in it,” Luevano said.

This coming week, they will find out if Bella will need skin grafts.

“They’re going to have burn center look at it again and determine if her skin is healing well enough. If it’s not, then she’s going to need skin grafts. Which is … we’re hoping for the best.”

They have set up a GoFundMe to cover the cost of medical bills, because Luevano had to put her business temporarily on hold while she cares for her daughter.

“I’m having to cancel and reschedule all my appointments just so I can care for her properly and give her all my attention,” she said.

But for now, both she and Martinez are thankful they still have their daughter with them

“Thank God she was wearing her helmet,” Luevano said, “or else it could have been much worse.”

