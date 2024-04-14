8-year-old girl killed, 10 others injured in Back of the Yards shooting

A shooting on the city's Southwest Side left an 8-year-old girl dead and 10 others, including three children, injured Saturday night. Chicago police say officers responded to a shot spotter alert in the 2000 block of West 52nd Street, in Back of the Yards, around 9:15 p.m. Saturday. After arriving on the scene, they located several people who had suffered gunshot wounds. Police say spot shotter picked up 18 rounds fired at the location. The victims were outside at a family gathering, according to police. READ MORE: https://wgntv.com/news/chicagocrime/heavy-police-presence-on-southwest-side-after-shooting-reports/

