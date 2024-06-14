8-year-old girl dies from medical emergency on SkyWest Airlines flight to Chicago

Officials in Illinois are investigating after an 8-year-old Missouri girl suffered a medical emergency on a commercial flight Thursday and died.

The child, identified as Sydney Weston of Carl Junction, was traveling with her family on vacation when she "suddenly became ill and then unresponsive in flight", the Peoria County Coroner's Office released in a statement following the incident.

The tragedy took place on a SkyWest Airlines flight that originated from Joplin, Missouri bound for Chicago, Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins said.

According to the online site Flight Aware, which tracks flight paths, SkyWest Flight 5121 departed from the Joplin Regional Airport at 5:51 a.m. and, after 42 minutes in air, made an emergency landing at the Peoria International Airport in Illinois.

"Her family immediately notified the flight personnel of her condition, and they began rapidly rendering aid," the coroner wrote.

Girl had no pulse when plane landed

Upon landing in Peoria, she was not breathing and had no pulse, the coroner reported.

Watkins said about 7 a.m., deputies responded to the airport for a medical emergency and when the plane landed officials immediately began life-saving measures on the girl.

The girl was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead at 8:05 a.m., the coroner reported.

Autopsy to determine girl's cause of death

An autopsy was slated Friday to determine the child's official cause and manner of death, according to the coroner.

"Please keep the child's family and everyone who was involved in this traumatic experience in your thoughts and prayers," Watkins posted on the department's Facebook page Thursday.

