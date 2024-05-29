8-year-old boy injured in Garner crash that killed his parents has died, police say

The 8-year-old boy who was critically injured in a Memorial Day wreck that killed his parents has died from his injuries.

The Garner Police Department announced Miles Campbell’s death on its Facebook page Tuesday night.

His parents, Tyler and Susan Campbell, died after police say an SUV driver ran a red light and collided with the family’s vehicle on U.S. 70 Monday afternoon.

“We are mourning with those that are suffering from this tragic loss of life,” the Garner Police Department stated. “Our investigation is ongoing and we are working with the Wake County District Attorney’s office to determine what additional charges will be brought forth.”

Police say a Chevrolet Trailblazer was heading westbound on U.S. 70 when the driver, Jordan Alexander Porter, 25, ran a red light and hit the Campbell’s Mazda CX-5 that was going southbound on New Rand Road.

Two vigils were held Tuesday night for Miles. A family member told ABC11, The News & Observer’s news partner, that Miles was declared brain dead at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday. He will be an organ donor, according to the family.

Porter is also in the hospital, and a police spokesperson said Tuesday they did not know when he would be released.

He was charged with driving while impaired. and police say more charges are expected.

Court records show Porter has been previously cited for several traffic violations including reckless driving to endanger, failure to reduce speed and reckless driving with wanton disregard.