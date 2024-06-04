8-year-old boy dies after drowning in stranger’s pool in Fort Lauderdale, police say

An 8-year-old boy died Monday evening after drowning in a stranger’s pool in Fort Lauderdale, police say.

About 6:30 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Police received a 911 call about a child in a pool in the backyard of a home in the 1100 block of Northwest Fourth Avenue, spokesperson Casey Liening said in a media release.

Police officers jumped into the pool to rescue the boy and began lifesaving measures. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue then took the boy to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The owner of the home did not know the boy, police said, and the drowning “appears to have been accidental.”

Detectives are conducting a death investigation to determine how and why the boy got into the backyard and pool at the home.

Anyone with information should contact Fort Lauderdale Police.