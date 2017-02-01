8-Year-Old Boy Calls 911 After Dad's Overdose in Parking Lot: Cops

A tearful 911 call placed by an 8-year-old boy led authorities in Wisconsin to a parking lot where police say his father had nearly overdosed after snorting medication last week.

According to Waukesha County authorities, 33-year-old Christopher Koeberl's son called 911 because his dad became unresponsive while his car idled in a school district office parking lot.

"My dad’s dead," the boy said in the heart-wrenching call. "He’s not waking up or anything."

According to a criminal complaint, the Milwaukee man snorted three Xanax pills before getting behind the wheel with the 8-year-old as well as the boy's, 6- and 4-year-old brothers in the car.

Police were directed to the scene by a passerby who witnessed the commotion and took the phone. When they arrived, authorities administered Narcan to Koeberl in order to reverse a possible overdose.

Once roused, police say Koeberl told them he'd snorted the anxiety medication.

Koeberl was charged Monday with operating while intoxicated (with a passenger younger than 16), three counts of child neglect and operating with a revoked license.

He made his initial court appearance Monday and was ordered held on a $5,000 cash bond.

According to police records online, this was Koeberl's third time being charged with operating while intoxicated.

A public defender representing Koeberl had no comment Wednesday afternoon. Koeberl is due in court later this month for a preliminary hearing.

