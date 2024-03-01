8-year-old allegedly thrown against wall, cut with knife; man charged

A man was charged after allegedly throwing an 8-year-old boy against a wall and cutting him with a knife.

Marcus Gillis was charged in Dayton Municipal Court with one count of felonious assault.

On Feb. 25 Dayton officers were called to an apartment in the 4100 block of East Fourth Street for reports of an assault, according to court documents.

>> Urgent search for woman beaten unconscious, put in car and driven away from Dayton gas station

Officers were told Gillis had attacked the caller’s 8-year-old son.

The officer said they saw an 8-year-old with a cut to his left hand between his thumb and pointer finger.

He was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital where he got several stitches.

During an interview, the child told officers that Gillis had cut his hand with a knife after throwing him up against a wall and threatening to cut him, court documents allege.

Gillis’ bond is set at $100,000.

His next day in court is March 7.







